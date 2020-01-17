Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.92, 1,679,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,097,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $420.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 523.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

