Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) PT Raised to at Oppenheimer

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. 1,842,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at $15,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.