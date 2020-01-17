Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,707,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 603,442 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $2.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $167.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838,514 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.
