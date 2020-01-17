Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,707,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 603,442 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $2.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $167.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838,514 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.