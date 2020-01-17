Forterra (FRTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

1/14/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/14/2020 – Forterra is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

1/8/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

1/6/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

12/20/2019 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Forterra had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

FRTA opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Forterra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Forterra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 159,888 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

