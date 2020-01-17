Forterra (FRTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/15/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 1/14/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.
- 1/14/2020 – Forterra is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 1/8/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 1/6/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 12/20/2019 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/18/2019 – Forterra had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2019 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
FRTA opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Forterra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.39.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
