Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Stock Price Down 1%

Fortem Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:FTMR)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $1.00, 13,143 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Fortem Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMR)

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Compeer Property that comprise one productive well covering an area of 3,200 gross acres in the Compeer area of eastern Alberta; and 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,960 acres located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.