Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given $3.70 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Fluent’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Alexander Mandel acquired 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin acquired 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $31,666.32. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 5.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluent by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fluent by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

FLNT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 1,659,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. Fluent’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

