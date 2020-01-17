Fluent Financial LLC Takes Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.20. The company had a trading volume of 268,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.54. Raytheon has a one year low of $158.56 and a one year high of $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

