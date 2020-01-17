Fluent Financial LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 463.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock remained flat at $$55.19 during midday trading on Friday. 1,550,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

