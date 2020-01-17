Fluent Financial LLC Has $340,000 Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,048,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,361,000 after buying an additional 598,027 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,092,000. Price Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 99,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

HYD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. 17,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,645. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

