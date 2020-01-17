Fluent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 25,883 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. 3M accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

