FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.71 and last traded at $42.71, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1631 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

