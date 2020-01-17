FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Trading Up 0.6%

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.5148 dividend. This is a boost from FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

