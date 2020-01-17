Flagstar Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of FBC opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,825 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,870,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

