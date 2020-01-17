Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has a $140.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.28. 537,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Five Below by 17.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Five Below by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Five Below by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

