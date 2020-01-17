Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lifted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,506 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fiserv by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,970,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 639,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,215. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

