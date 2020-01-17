Fis Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)

Fis Group Inc. lessened its holdings in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the quarter. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Fis Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA JPN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Get X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.3648 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.