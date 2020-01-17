Fis Group Inc. Sells 86,230 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Fis Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,230 shares during the quarter. Fis Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 99,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EZA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. 12,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,191. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $4.7047 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

