Fis Group Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Fis Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises 3.1% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 254.6% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 26,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,557. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

