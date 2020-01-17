Fis Group Inc. Acquires 1,175 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Fis Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 3,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.