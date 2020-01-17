First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11,867.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,911 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 194,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,934. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.7161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%.

