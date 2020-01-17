First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.07 and last traded at $60.07, approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.