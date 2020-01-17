First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) is Beacon Financial Group’s 10th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.96% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 259,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,995,000 after purchasing an additional 380,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 425,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. 1,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

