First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,459 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.00. 5,831,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.