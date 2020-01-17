First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,119 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $379.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $273.13 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.04 and a 200-day moving average of $356.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

