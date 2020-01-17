First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Shares of CB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,903. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

