First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

LH traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. 1,020,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $134.79 and a 1-year high of $181.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

