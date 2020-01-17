First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.98. 602,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,204. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

