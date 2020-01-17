First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTN traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $231.34. 1,738,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average of $200.54. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $162.67 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

