First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,858,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1,664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 347,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 327,824 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 575,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,054. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

