First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 34,848 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,848 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $239.58 and a 12 month high of $305.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

