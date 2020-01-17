Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.08

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 37512494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,860.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

