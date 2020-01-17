Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

FCAU has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Commerzbank raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $662,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter worth $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,214 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 504,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

