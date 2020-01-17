FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of FFDF stock remained flat at $$71.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFD Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

