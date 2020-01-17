Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.42. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,789,480 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.