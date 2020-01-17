Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Fastenal has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.