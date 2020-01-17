Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.84

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $16.07. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 2,774 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $446.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

