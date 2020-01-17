Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,858,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,283. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $578.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

