Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

FB traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $221.77. 9,987,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

