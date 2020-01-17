Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,289. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 124,053 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

