Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 26,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

