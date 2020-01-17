Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 278,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.