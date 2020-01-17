EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

EVOP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 218,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $55,160.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $110,320.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $495,240. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after buying an additional 727,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,946,000 after buying an additional 526,836 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 324,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 276,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.