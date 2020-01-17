Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $12.78 on Monday. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,025,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 239,606 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

