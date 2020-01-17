EvenCoin One Day Volume Reaches $433,891.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,225.00 and approximately $433,891.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00318424 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002347 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

