Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 13,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $66,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,409,000 after buying an additional 966,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 761,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,390,000 after buying an additional 478,305 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 3,105,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

