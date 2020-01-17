Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,996,200.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Etsy stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.44. 2,144,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after acquiring an additional 966,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after acquiring an additional 761,653 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after acquiring an additional 478,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

