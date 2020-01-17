Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,091.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $27,831.00 and $15,091.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.05786103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,813,012 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

