Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to post $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $13.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.86 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $308.87. 381,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,759. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $257.49 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.90 and its 200-day moving average is $312.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

