Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $56.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $3,002,379. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

