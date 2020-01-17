Espers Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Espers has a total market capitalization of $572,578.00 and $209.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.01332489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054551 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00226643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00073831 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001888 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

